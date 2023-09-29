What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — September 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

The “Castlevania” series has been very succesful for Netflix, adapting a beloved video game into a story that’s action packed and accessible for all kinds of viewers. “Castlevania: Nocturne” is a new series, set in the French Revolution. It’s a direct adaptation of two games, including “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night,” one of the best video games of all time.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

A new season of The Kardashians is out, reuniting us with the sisters, their dating lives, and their drama filled lives.

Gen V (Prime Video)

Set in the same universe as “The Boys,” “Gen V” follows a new cast of characters and a new take on the superhero story. This time, we follow college students in an all superhero university called Godolkin University, with a trailer promising a show that’s as dark and gory as the original.

The Continental (Peacock)

It’s a big month for spin off series. “The Continental” is based on the world of the “John Wick” films. The series serves as a prequel for the character of Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the films, and how he became one of the main figures in The Continental, a hotel n New York City that’s a home base of all manner of assassins.

Starstruck (HBO Max)

“Starstruck” is back for its third season. The series, which began as an off-beat rom-com between an average woman and a famous movie star, remains as sweet, hilarious, and engaging as its always been.

Flora and Son (Apple TV)

Now streaming on Apple TV+, “Flora and Son” is the new film from John Carney, who’s previously made beloved musical films like “Sing Street,” “Begin Again,” and “Once”. The film follows a single mom who gifts a guitar to her son and discovers that she loves music too.

The Saw series (Peacock)

Lastly, ahead of the premiere of “Saw X,” the Saw series is streaming on Peacock. The films are some of the goriest and bleakest ever, but they’ve amassed such fame that there’s 10 films in the franchise. “Saw X” is a prequel of sorts. Since it’s in theaters now, you can spend your weekend watching some of the most intense and strangely cathartic films in the world, and cap it all off at the movies on Sunday.

