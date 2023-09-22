What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — September 22

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Cassandro (Prime Video)

Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Raul Castillo,Bad Bunny, and more, “Cassandro” follows Saúl Armendáriz, an openly gay Mexican wrestler, as he makes his way in the industry by embracing his sexuality and himself.

Bottoms (Prime Video)

“Bottoms” might be my favorite movie of the year. Is it going to win an Oscar? No, but that doesn’t matter, because it’s so stupid and unique. The film follows Josie (Ayo Edebiri) and PJ (Rachel Sennott), two gay high school seniors who are determined to sleep with the hottest cheerleaders. Their answer? Form a fight club and impress them.

Sex Education (Netflix)

The last season of “Sex Education” is now streaming on Netflix, concluding the stories of Otis, Maeve, Eric, and some of Netflix’s most beloved roster of characters.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

“Love is Blind” is back for a fifth season, keeping fans of Netflix reality dating shows entertained for the weekend.

American Horror Story: Delicate (Hulu)

Kim Kardashian is making her acting debut in “American Horror Stoy: Delicate.” Her presence seems to have revitalized an interest for the show, which is entering its 12th season.

Young Love (Max)

“Young Love” is a spinoff on “Hair Love,” the Academy Award winning animated short. It stars Issa Rae, Kid Cudi, and more, following the Young family and their friends.

Sanctuary (Hulu)

Starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, two skilled young actors, “Sanctuary” appears to be a twisted take on a romantic comedy, following client Hal and dominatrix Rebecca.