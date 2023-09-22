How Juan Gabriel inspired one of Cassandro’s best scenes: EXCLUSIVE

“Cassandro” is based on a true story. The film, available on Prime Video today, follows Saúl Armendáriz (a luminous Gael Garcia Bernal), a gay wrestler facing a turning point. After wrestling for most of his life as the runt, Saúl meets a new coach (Roberta Colindrez) who pushes him to get out of his comfort zone and become an exótico, a type of wrestler that incorporates elements of drag in their fights. Saúl creates Cassandro, a persona that’s bold, wears makeup and vibrant outfits, and allows him to explore parts about himself that he’s long tried to hide. It causes chaos in his relationships, including his mother (Perla de la Rosa) and his married and closeted boyfriend (Raul Castillo).

In an exclusive interview, Roger Ross Williams, the co-writer and director of the film, discussed the importance of authenticity in a story like “Cassandro.” We also talked about Juan Gabriel, and how the musician served as a guiding light for this story.

“Cassandro” is Williams’ narrative debut, but he’s a seasoned documentarian, winning the Academy Award for the film “Life Animated.” Saúl’s story is one that he’s intimately acquainted with. “I had made a documentary about the real Cassandro. I made a short documentary for The New Yorker and I immersed myself in Cassandro’s world,” he said.

The documentary, called “The Man Without a Mask,” is a 13-minute short that explores Saúl’s life and his legacy as one of the most beloved wrestlers in Mexico. The film is shot in Juarez and El Paso, showing many of the settings that are featured in “Cassandro.” “What amazed me when I first went to Cassandro’s house for the documentary… I was like, ‘The border wall is across the street. Like you stand in your front yard and you look onto the border wall.’ I don’t know why, but I didn’t expect that. I hadn’t seen the border wall before and then it hit me that this is a border story.”

This sense of authenticity permeates the film, with characters comfortably switching between English and Spanish, and with the film giving a loving and realistic rendition of the people that live between the U.S. and Mexico. Williams discussed Juan Gabriel, and how the beloved Juarez and gay icon spoke to the heart of the film. “Hasta que te conoci,” one of his most famous songs, plays in a pivotal scene featuring Saúl and his mom; it’s a moment that’s steeped in layers. “He was really the thematic music of the film. He was always in our heads for what he represented and who he was. And he’s from that community and from that culture,” said Williams.

“Cassandro” is a film that seems to be made for this era, where people from all over the world can have access to it, no matter where they live or who they are. For Latin viewers, steeped in the knowledge of two languages and two cultures, who’ve heard Juan Gabriel’s songs on endless occasions and have been moved by his resilience and his story, the needle drop is incredibly tender. It’s a moment in a film that reminds you that, no matter your circumstance or your path, you’re never alone. It reaches out to you.

“Cassandro” is available in select theaters and streaming in Prime Video.