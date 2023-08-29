A Juan Gabriel documentary is in the works at Netflix

Juan Gabriel, the beloved Mexican singer and queer icon, will be getting his own Netflix documentary. The company shared the announcement, claiming they’d reached an agreement with Juan Gabriel’s estate for a documentary film looking into his life. The documentary will have access to his music and to archival materials that have never been shown before.

©GettyImages



Juan Gabriel performing at the Latin Grammys

Iván Aguilera, Juan Gabriel’s son, shared his excitement over the partnership with Netflix in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with Netflix to release the story of my father’s personal life and musical career in this Documentary with Maria Jose Cuevas and with Mezcla,” he said.

“Bringing my father’s true story to the screen has been a project we have wanted to release for quite some time now. We are confident that with this team we have built, we can work closely together to bring his true story to life.“

©GettyImages



Fans commemorating Juan Gabriel on the anniversary of his death.

The documentary will begin production next year, in between Mexico and the US. The film will be directed by María José Cuevas and will be produced by Mezcla, a Mexican documentary production company with an interest in Latin American stories and headquarters in Mexico and Miami.

Juan Gabriel’s life was previously explored through a fictional lens in the telenovela “Hasta que te conoci,” which followed Juan Gabriel through a childhood in poverty until he formed a career in music and achieved international success.