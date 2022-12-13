Bad Bunny honors Juan Gabriel during his concert in Mexico City

Bad Bunny is on his final leg of concerts and during his visit to Mexico City, the Puerto Rican artist surprised fans after honoring the legendary and late mexican singer Juan Gabriel.

While performing at the Azteca Stadium, the reggaeton and trap star, also known as, El Conejo Malo in Spanish, played as an intro “Querida” to later sing “Si estuviésemos juntos.” Concertgoers lost their minds and sang Juan Gabriel’s iconic track with pride.

lo de ayer de Bad Bunny con Querida de Juan Gabriel + Si estuviésemos juntos fue 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯



momento top forever

pic.twitter.com/bvJoIdfApB — 𝙿𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚊 (@panchparra) December 11, 2022

Although those enjoying the event from inside the arenas assure is one of the best music shows, issues with the tickets have followed the artist in several occasions, including claims of cloned or fake tickets sold in the Dominican Republic and now in Mexico. Therefore the Central American nation has fined Ticketmaster for the disorganization.

Ticketmaster issued a statement in which the company apologized and guaranteed a full refund of the ticket cost. The ticket sales and distribution company based in Beverly Hills, California, asked fans who bought their tickets legitimately to claim their refund immediately.

©GettyImages



Fan of Bad Bunny wears ‘bunny ears’ during his second concert at Azteca Stadium, as a part of World Hottest Tour, on December 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Bad Bunny will be focusing on himself in 2023

The successful singer has revealed during a recent interview with Billboard, that he will be taking a break from many of his commitments, after having a very busy 2022, which included a new album, tour, his acting debut, and fashion collaborations.

The 28-year-old star confirmed the news, explaining the reasons behind his decision. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements.”

He continued, “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a– off.”

Bad Bunny also says that he doesn’t have any specific goals for next year, taking a more spontaneous approach, and hoping to have fun in the process of creating.

“I’m at a point where, no matter what happens, I’m not looking for anything to happen,” he explained to Billboard. “For example, I wasn’t looking for a collab with Drake. It was very spontaneous. Now it’s different. Now everybody — the biggest artist you can think of — wants to collaborate with me.”