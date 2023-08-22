‘Cassandro’ official trailer: First look at the flamboyant Lucha Libre wrestler

Prepare yourself to immerse in the world of Lucha Libre unprecedentedly with the soon-to-be-released movie, Cassandro. Featuring recently unveiled images and a trailer, this film guarantees to provide a captivating narrative of determination, grit, and personal growth.

“Cassandro” is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Saúl Armendáriz, the gay amateur wrestler who transformed himself into the iconic character, Cassandro.

Helmed by the talented Gael García Bernal and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams, Cassandro is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Saúl Armendáriz, the gay amateur wrestler who transformed himself into the iconic character, Cassandro.

The Story of Cassandro: A Trailblazing Tale

At the heart of Cassandro lies the remarkable true story of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, Texas, who fearlessly carved his path in the world of Lucha Libre. Saúl, portrayed by Gael García Bernal, goes on a journey of self-discovery and uses his identity as a powerful catalyst to create the sensational character, Cassandro.

Cassandro, also known as the Liberace of Lucha Libre, revolutionized the wrestling scene with his flamboyant and daring personality, becoming an emblem of authenticity and resilience.

Gael García Bernal: Breathing Life into Saúl Armendáriz

Roger Ross Williams directs Gael García Bernal in the role of Saúl Armendáriz with unmatched enthusiasm. The sneak peek images and trailer offer a captivating preview of Bernal’s depiction, showcasing both the fragility and the resilience that embody Saúl’s personality. Known for his commitment to bringing genuineness to his acting, Bernal’s portrayal is set to stand out in Cassandro.

A Stellar Supporting Cast

The star-studded ensemble of Cassandro extends beyond its lead. Joaquín Cosío and Raúl Castillo add depth and charisma to the narrative, enhancing the film’s emotional resonance. Furthermore, the film features special appearances by El Hijo del Santo and the multi-talented Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, famously known as Bad Bunny.

The participation of these individuals ensures that the movie will significantly impact its audience, offering a genuinely captivating cultural and artistic experience.

Cassandro Release Details

Cassandro is set to hit select theaters on September 15, offering viewers the chance to witness the spectacle on the big screen. For those who prefer streaming, the film will be available globally on Prime Video starting September 22.

Enjoy Cassandro’s trailer below