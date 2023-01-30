Bad Bunny shares passionate kiss with Gael García Bernal and fans go crazy

There is no doubt that Bad Bunny is constantly going viral for his success in the music industry. However, this time the Puerto Rican singer is getting all the attention after a scene from his new film ‘Cassandro’ was shared online. And while this is not his first time appearing on the big screen, following his role in ‘Bullet Train,’ this seems to be his first kiss onscreen with Gael García Bernal.

The 28-year-old star can be seen sharing a steamy kiss with the 44-year-old actor in a series of images posted on Twitter. The new film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and follows the story of a gay Mexican-American professional wrestler named Saúl Armendáriz, played by García Bernal.

Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia? SLAY. WORK. pic.twitter.com/4O9My8BPBB — BC’s eyelashes (@imeaniguesz) January 24, 2023

Some details about the film have yet to be revealed, including Bad Bunny’s role. The pair can be seen meeting up in a bar and drinking a beer before the passionate kiss. Fans of the two actors shared their excitement on social media, with some online users already speculating about the relationship between the two characters.

Saul Armendariz and Gael García Bernal attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Cassandro”

The upcoming film focuses on Armendáriz’s legacy, after developing his ‘Cassandro’ persona in the wrestling world, making history with his flamboyant and extravagant performance, challenging a sport dominated by machismo and becoming an icon in the LGBTQ community.

As for Bad Bunny, this is not the first time he shows support for the LGBTQ community, previously kissing a male dancer onscreen at the 2022 MTV VMAs and showing his drag persona for his music video ‘Yo Perreo Sola.’