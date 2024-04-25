Paris Jackson to star in romance drama ‘One Spoon of Chocolate’

Paris Jackson has lined up her next acting project. The musician and actor will star in a feature film called “One Spoon of Chocolate.” The project, which co-stars Shameik Moore, will be directed by rapper RZA, who also wrote the script.

Jackson shared the news on social media. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film begun production in Atlanta, with the story following a military ex-con that moves into a smalltown where he finds love, danger, and more. The cast is rounded out by RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E’myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, and more.

“I’ve read many times how some films take seven years to make from conception to release. This project has been percolating since 2011 and finally 13 years later we’re able to bring it to production. I’ve never been so excited to start a journey as I am about this. And with the great team and cast I have beside me we are destined for a classic,” said RZA in a statement.

“One Spoon of Chocolate” is RZA’s third film. He maded his directorial debut with “The Man with the Iron Fists,” released in 2012. He then directed “Love Beats Rhymes,” which starred a cast of rappers that included Common and Azaelia Banks. In the past, he’s directed music videos for various musicians, including the Wu-Tang Clan.

While details regarding “One Spoon of Chocolate” have been kept under wraps, it’s a project that fits neatly with RZA’s body of work, especially in the fact that he likes casting musicians in his lead roles. Moore, known for his voice work as Miles Morales in the “Spider-verse” films, is also a rapper and singer. Jackson, who’s starred in shows like “American Horror Stories” and “Swarm,” released an EP in 2022.