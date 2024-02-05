How Paris Jackson covered her 80 tattoos at the Grammys: Before and after

Paris Jackson had an incredible transformation at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer looked stunning in a sophisticated black dress, walking the red carpet and posing for the cameras, but it was her lack of ink that stole the attention, as she is known for being heavily tattooed.

The 25-year-old actress attended the highly anticipated music awards wearing a chic dress featuring a high slit in the front and a midriff cutout, paired with matching strappy heels and a black purse. Paris also wore minimal jewelry and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a soft pink lip.

Paris decided to attend the ceremony with no tattoos, using full coverage with the makeup brand Cover FX, hiding her 80 tattoos, and documenting the process on social media. “#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered,” she wrote on Instagram.

The singer wanted to try a new look and decided to get the help of the vegan brand for her transformation. Paris’ tattoo collection covers both of her arms, as well as her chest and stomach. She also has multiple designs on her arms, shoulders, and feet.

Back in 2018, when Paris had around 50 tattoos, she decided to cover them for a photoshoot, so this is not the first time she has tried a new look, despite being proud of her tattoos, previously sharing some of the special meanings behind them.

Paris also revealed that some of her tattoos were done by herself. “I’ve done a few of my own,” she said to People in 2022. The singer has a series of tributes to her dad Michael Jackson on her skin, including her ‘Applehead’ tattoo on her foot, and the cover of his 1989 album ‘Dangerous.’