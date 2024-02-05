Blue Ivy joined Jay-Z on the Grammys stage in a white princess dress

Jay-Z was accompanied by one of the most special people in his life as he received a special recognition from the Grammys. He was this year’s recipient of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and took the Grammy stage alongside his daughter 12 year old daughter, Blue Ivy, who wore a white princess dress and looked comfortable and confident on the stage alongside her dad.

©GettyImages



Jay Z and Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy wore a white midi dress with a princess-like skirt. She wore braids in her hair and rounded out the look with some white boots, a matching clutch purse, and some jewelry. Beyonce cheered on for both of them from the audience, and listened attentively to Jay-Z’s speech, which alluded to her achievements and the fact that she still had not won the Best Album of the Year, which is the event’s most important award.

"I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone, and never won Album of the Year," said Jay-Z referring to his wife. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work."

Beyonce has the most Grammy wins of all time, with 32 awards. Jay-Z is currently tied with Kanye West as the rapper with the most Grammy wins in history. He’s won 24 awards and earned his first nomination in 1998.

©GettyImages



Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrates her granddaughter’s birthday

Last year, Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrated Blue Ivy’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4, which is my birthday.”

“I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo, you decided to come when you were good and damn ready, and that was on January 7, three days after my birthday,” Knowles continued. “Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen, and you are so very special!”