Blue Ivy Carter leaves her grandma Tina Knowles in awe with her makeup skills

Tina Knowles is letting the world know that she is a proud grandmother! Tina recently took to Instagram to express her admiration for her granddaughter’s impressive skills. In a heartwarming video, Tina gushed over Blue Ivy Carter’s diverse talents, which include drawing, painting, playing the piano, and, notably, her flair for makeup artistry. The post shed light on the remarkable skills of this young prodigy and the special bond she shares with her family.

Blue Ivy has been making headlines since her birth as the daughter of music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While it’s no surprise that she has inherited some extraordinary talents, it’s truly remarkable to see how she has nurtured and developed them at such a young age.

In Tina Knowles‘ Instagram video, she affectionately described Blue Ivy as a “makeup guru” and “extraordinaire.” This description goes beyond the skills one might expect from an 11-year-old. Blue Ivy’s passion for makeup artistry has been cultivated over time, as Tina revealed that her granddaughter has been doing her makeup for years and genuinely enjoys the results.

Artistic Abilities Beyond Her Years

Beyond her makeup skills, Blue Ivy’s artistic talents are equally impressive. Tina’s post highlighted her prowess in drawing and painting, showcasing her creativity and attention to detail. These abilities are reminiscent of her mother, Beyoncé, who is celebrated for her singing and her visual artistry in her music videos and stage performances.

In addition to her visual arts talents, Blue Ivy’s piano proficiency adds another layer to her remarkable skill set. This musical ability hints at the possibility of her continuing her family’s musical legacy, who have made indelible marks on the music industry for generations.

A Loving Family Bond

Tina Knowles‘ Instagram post not only celebrates Blue Ivy’s talents but also reveals her close and loving bond with her granddaughter. It’s heartwarming to see how Tina appreciates and supports Blue Ivy’s interests, whether it’s makeup or any other form of creativity. This nurturing environment undoubtedly plays a significant role in fostering Blue Ivy’s talents and confidence.