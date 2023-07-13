Watch Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy dance with her onstage

Beyoncé has brought out a surprise for fans over the past few concert dates. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, has joined her onstage to rapturous applause, showing off her dance skills and her fearless attitude over joining a stage viewed by thousands of people.

A video shared on TikTok shares the moment when the audience celebrated Blue’s arrival with some Blue balloons. The video captures Blue’s excited and surprised reaction. “Thank you guys for those blue balloons, give it up for my beautiful Blue!” said Beyoncé. Blue has joined her mother on various shows on the European leg of the tour, at times wearing matching outfits and joining her on some of her most famous dance sequences.

Many fans have shared clips of Blue Ivy dancing. “Listen that girl has killed it every single time. Performing is in her blood and it's so awesome to see how much Jay and Bey support their kids. All the money in the world can't buy love,” wrote a fan.

Following one of the performances, Beyoncé shared a loving tribute of her daughter, showcasing some of her dance moves. “My beautiful first born,” she wrote. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married for over 20 years and have three kids together: Blue, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6. She shared her second pregnancy with an Instagram announcement. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she wrote. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...