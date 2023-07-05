Blue Ivy looks just like Beyoncé in green satin dress: See Pics

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy showed off their best looks at the wedding of Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter. The mother-daughter duo was spotted arriving at the event with the singer’s mom Tina Knowles, and fans of the famous family shared their surprise as the 11-year-old performer looked just like her mom in a stunning green silk dress by Reformation, paired with metallic heeled sandals.

Fans also pointed out that Beyoncé wore a similar gown while visiting Venice back in 2021, seemingly getting some inspiration from her mom for the recent star-studded family gathering in New York City. Meanwhile, the singer wore a pale pink corseted dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the look with a feathered jacket, stiletto heels, a matching handbag, and rose-colored Tom Ford sunglasses.

The pair wore minimal jewelry, with Blue Ivy sporting a gold necklace, and Beyoncé rocking long earrings and a soft glam makeup look. She also wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Fans of the family praised the two performers for her style, “Blue has been eating Beyonce up every chance she gets,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Omg Blue literally a little lady,” adding, “How fast they grow omg I’m crying.”

“I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé previously wrote, following Blue Ivy’s performance in Paris at the ‘Renaissance’ tour, where she showcased her skills as a performer.