Tom Holland and Zendaya sing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert

“Baby, It’s you! You’re the one I love. You’re the one I need!” Tom sings and points at Zendaya.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Zendaya and Tom Holland are going strong in their romantic relationship. The two stars attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Warsaw, Poland, and were accompanied by Hunter Schafer, best known for starring alongside Zendaya in ‘Euphoria.’

Fans of the couple were quick to notice that the group was preparing to see the highly anticipated show, and even spotted them sharing a sweet moment, singing along to Beyoncé’s hit song ‘Love On Top.’

The pair went viral after a video was posted online, showing the couple singing the chorus to each other and dancing. “Baby, It’s you! You’re the one I love. You’re the one I need!” Tom sings while looking at Zendaya and pointing at her.

“Tom looking at Z serenading her is the cutest thing!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “They’re gonna be the Gen Z version of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds,” adding, “I want an invite to their wedding. I’m so serious.”

The actor recently revealed that he was “locked down” and “in love” during a recent interview with Buzzfeed. “I’m happy and in love,” he said, explaining that he is constantly deleting his social media accounts but keeps coming back to see what Zendaya has shared with him.

“I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time,” he said. “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”

