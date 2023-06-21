Beyoncé and Zendaya’s sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton fashion show

Beyoncé and Zendaya attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton fashion show to celebrate Pharrell’s menswear debut after being named the new creative director for the brand. The successful singer took a moment from her incredible Renaissance World Tour and sat front row next to the Emmy winner, who is making headlines for her new role in Luca Guadagnino’s film ‘Challengers.’

Fans of the two stars went crazy after a short clip went viral, showing the pair having a sweet moment before the show started. Beyoncé and Zendaya shared a hug and had a casual conversation. The singer was accompanied by her husband Jay-Z, while the actress attended the show with her stylist and friend Law Roach.

“Literally two of the prettiest woman on the earth,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Zendaya got her overdue Beyonce reunion. I know she gagging,” adding, “You know she is pinching herself like this is my life. I’m sitting next to the queen B.”

ZENDAYA & BEYONCÉ INTERACTION OH THIS IS HISTORY😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/s7GFFGkf2N — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 20, 2023

The pair can also be seen dancing from their seats during the show. The fashionable stars wore their best looks for the occasion, with Beyoncé going for an all-yellow Louis Vuitton ensemble, paired with a black bag from the brand, minimal jewelry, and black heels, while Zendaya wore a jeweled unbuttoned shirt and wide-leg pants. She completed the look with a statement necklace and brown heels.

Among the A-List stars and celebrities in attendance, Kim Kardashian was also seated front row, as well as Rihanna, accompanied by her husband A$AP Rocky. Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian were also at the show, and Brazilian superstar Anitta, who took a moment to say hello to Colombian singers Maluma and J Balvin.