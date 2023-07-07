Beyoncé fan sells her sunglasses for over $17,000 after she threw them into the audience

Beyoncé helped one of her fans make more than $17,000 after her performance in London as part of her jaw-dropping Renaissance tour. The iconic singer went viral after throwing her Off-White sunglasses into the audience while singing her hit song ‘Diva.’

The singer made sure that the sunglasses ended up in the hands of a specific member of the audience, Global Valentino. However, security had to get involved after the crowd went crazy, and Beyoncé went back a second time to give them to Valentino.

The fan took the sunglasses home and went viral for a second time after online users noticed that he wanted to auction them. And while there were many mixed reactions, with some telling Valentino that he was not a real fan, and others supporting his decision to sell them to the best bidder. The auction was held by Omega Auctions and it closed on July 4 for £14K which would be close to $17,845. “Thank you guys, £14,000! Woah, that’s insane. That’s really insane,” Global Valentino said on Tiktok after the auction closed, sharing his appreciation for the singer.

“First of all, I’m really grateful to you Beyonce for coming into my life and touching me in this way. I feel like I’ve got her blessing with my career and this is seriously once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m never going to forget it so thank you.”

“Why wouldn’t you keep them,” one person asked, while someone else commented, “You should’ve at least held onto it for a couple years you would be loaded,” to which he responded, “Still in a great position to invest at 20, I’m making choices with my one life context.”

