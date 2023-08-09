Beyoncé’s bodyguard: Why the internet is obsessed with the handsome mystery man

Beyoncé has been giving her fans everything they want and more during her successful Renaissance Tour. There is no doubt that the singer has put together a jaw-dropping show, with her incredible choreography and multiple fashion moments. However, fans of the star decided to shift their attention to one of her bodyguards, during her recent show in Washington, DC.

Fans of Beyoncé’s new album are aware of an important moment in every show, as the audience is expected to go silent when she performs a specific part of her song ‘Energy.’ One of the attendees, who was at the front of the concert, documented this moment. The viral bodyguard can be seen smiling, surprised at the crowd going mute.

The video was quickly shared online, and many users started to wonder about who this mystery man was, with many talking about his looks. “Oh who is this security? Name please,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I’m impressed with him, he’s cute,” adding, “what’s his @ though I’m tryna see something.”

The name of Beyoncé’s bodyguard is James Plaza, and fans of the star were quick to find his social media accounts, sharing photos of his incredible physique, as he is constantly hitting the gym. Unfortunately, James changed his Instagram to private when he noticed all the attention following the viral clip, possibly receiving many comments and DMs.

This was not the only unexpected situation at the show, as Beyoncé reportedly had to pay over $100K, as the concert was delayed an hour due to a storm. The singer paid the DC subway so it could run an extra hour, helping her fans to arrive safe and sound to their homes after the show was over.

