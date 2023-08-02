Oprah, Gayle King and Tina Knowles-Lawson dance at Beyoncé’s show

Oprah can’t resist the magic of Beyoncé. In a new video that she shared on social media, Oprah is seen at Beyoncé’s show in New York, singing and dancing her heart out as she records “Break My Soul,” one of Beyoncé’s hit songs from her new album “Renaissance.”

The video shows Oprah, Gayle King and Tina Knowles-Lawson watching Beyoncé onstage. The three have some of the best seats in the show, located in a private section, having a clear view of Beyoncé strutting the stage. As she sings “Break My Soul,” Oprah is seen singing along waving her hands in the air, as the other women follow along. “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it,” she captioned the post.

Oprah and Beyoncé have long been friends, supporting each other over the course of their careers. In 2021, Beyoncé was featured in an episode of “OG Chronicles: Joy Ride,” a special that featured Oprah and Gayle King embarking on a road trip to Santa Barbara. As they drove to different locations, the two answered questions from fans and acquaintances. "We have a question from three friends whose names you might recognize. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams," read Oprah to an incredulous Gayle, who replied, “We do not have a letter from Beyoncé!”

©GettyImages



Beyoncé and Oprah in the premiere of Beyoncé’s HBO documentary

Oprah proceeded to read the question."Soon, the three of us will all be in our 40s. What advice do you have for three friends who want to maintain their connection and bond while always juggling and adjusting to the different stages of their lives?"

Gayle said that the most important thing to do was to make time for each other. “You have to make time for your friends. For us, it happens very organically. How do you do it? You just do it,” she said. Oprah agreed with her, sharing that close friends and pick up and continue their relationship no matter what. "If you're really strong friends, you can pick up wherever you left off," she said. “You can pick up the phone and call someone like it's yesterday."

