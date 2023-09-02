Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Eva Longoria, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner, and more

Summer is quickly coming to end, but thankfully creating content on TikTok isn’t seasonal. Your favorite celebrities have been creating their own content on the app to keep their millions of followers entertained. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks below.
1. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria is all about the vibes.
@evalongoria
It’s all about the vibes baby!!!♬ original sound - literallylikesoiconic
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner gets dirty.
@kyliejenner got dirty for @acnestudiosofficial ♬ Brunch (Lofi) - Muspace Lofi
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez serves in an orange look while staying cozy in fuzzy sweats.
4. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion shares her weekly recap.
@theestallion My lil weekly recap💁🏽♀️ Did any one else see the moon acting crazy the other night ?! #fyp#aliens♬ Gift & A Curse - Megan Thee Stallion
5. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod sends his daughter Natasha to college.
@arod Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do… #collegedropoff#parentsoftiktok#fatherdaughter#backtoschool#collegemoveinday#arod♬ Never grow up by tswift - Kachowwww
6. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey enjoy tequila while on vacation in Los Cabos.
7. Shakira
Shakira proves that her hips still don’t life.
8. Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau gets humbled on the stairmaster.
@tanamongeaulol
like why was i on the stairmaster trying to SMIZE♬ original sound - Tana Mongeau
9. Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey and The Rock donate $1M to Hawaii.
@oprah @The Rock ♬ original sound - Oprah
10. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas shares moments from his past.
@joejonas Should I bring back the mustache? 👨🏻 #corecore♬ hii pls credit me - cary!