Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Eva Longoria, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Summer is quickly coming to end, but thankfully creating content on TikTok isn’t seasonal. Your favorite celebrities have been creating their own content on the app to keep their millions of followers entertained. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks below.

1. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is all about the vibes.


2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner gets dirty.

@kyliejenner got dirty for @acnestudiosofficial ♬ Brunch (Lofi) - Muspace Lofi

3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez serves in an orange look while staying cozy in fuzzy sweats.


4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion shares her weekly recap.

@theestallion My lil weekly recap💁🏽‍♀️ Did any one else see the moon acting crazy the other night ?! #fyp#aliens♬ Gift & A Curse - Megan Thee Stallion

5. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod sends his daughter Natasha to college.


6. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey enjoy tequila while on vacation in Los Cabos.


7. Shakira

Shakira proves that her hips still don’t life.


8. Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau gets humbled on the stairmaster.

@tanamongeaulol

like why was i on the stairmaster trying to SMIZE

♬ original sound - Tana Mongeau

9. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and The Rock donate $1M to Hawaii.


10. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas shares moments from his past.

@joejonas Should I bring back the mustache? 👨🏻 #corecore♬ hii pls credit me - cary!

