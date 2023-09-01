Justin and Hailey Bieber went viral this week after they wore polar opposite outfits to her latest Rhode Beauty event. On August 28, Hailey arrived in style with a glamorous red mini dress, to celebrate the launch of a new product in New York City. It was clear her outfits took some thought, with matching heels, strawberry-shaped earrings, and a necklace with a large, silver “B” hanging from the chain. In comparison, the “Baby” singer rocked a more casual look, wearing a gray sweat suit, a pink hat he wore over his hood, white high socks and yellow Crocs.



The unmatched moment inspired hilarious memes, and discourse about the situation, with some fans even finding it disrespectful that he would attend her event in such a fashion. But it’s not the first time the couple has worn contrasting looks, check out more of their unmatched fashion moments.