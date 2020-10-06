Justin and Hailey Bieber laid in bed posing for an extremely sexy shoot for Vogue Italia

It’s safe to say that Justin and Hailey Bieber are one of the hottest celebrity couples. Basically, anything these two do will make the Internet go wild and that’s exactly what they did on Monday when their Vogue Italia cover was released.

Talk about sexy! The Biebers covered the October issue of the magazine and it’s one of the hottest covers the world has seen. The cover photo is of the 26-year-old singer and 23-year-old model laying on a bed together holding each other and looking into one another’s eyes.

Justin is shirtless, showing off his many tattoos wearing only navy slacks while Hailey is wearing a stunning deep blue YSL dress by Anthony Vaccarello, according to US Weekly. Across the cover amongst the photo of the Biebers are the words, “My heart is where my wife is,” said by legendary photographer Helmut Newton. The October issue of the magazine was released in celebration of Newton.

This shoot consisted of other steamy photos such as one with Hailey wearing a red latex dress and Justin hugging her lower half, once again shirtless. Another picture is of the couple face to face hugging each other, both ditching their shirts and only wearing black pants. In this photo, Justin has his arm around his wife’s lower back and butt. One of the other many sexy photos shows Hailey wearing purple latex pants, a matching purple bikini top, and black tall boots. The pop singer is crouched down facing her legs, holding onto her boots.

The famous couple is clearly used to doing photoshoots together as they did one for Calvin Klein earlier this year. Hailey opened up to Vogue Italia in the interview saying, “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived under the eyes of all,” the model said. “But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality and admit who you are.”

The 23-year-old revealed that she didn’t know how to kiss her husband in public for a while where people might be watching them. “But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide,” she said to Vogue.