From Hailey Bieber to Olivia Palermo: Best-dressed celebrities of October 2020

Magenta latex leggings? Checked! Colorful sweatpants? Checked! Hermès bag? Checked! When it comes to fashion, October isn’t disappointing. Celebrities are running errands wearing their most relaxed fits, while others bring their best pieces to the street style.



From Hailey Bieber to Olivia Palermo, find below the best-dressed celebrities of October 2020.

Hailey Bieber and her killer combination:

The 23-year-old model wore Saint Laurent from head-to-toe as she went out to eat with her husband, Justin Bieber, in New York. Hailey paired a brown leather trench coat with magenta latex leggings, a brown blouse, a gold buckle belt, and red heels.

Jennifer Lopez takes the tie-dye trend to the extreme:

The Bronx diva turned heads in colorful sweatpants and a spiral sweatshirt set from Polo Ralph Lauren. JLo added white Nike tennis shoes with neon details, Quay Australia sunglasses, and a light blue face mask.

Sarah Jessica Parker sweeps New York:

The Sex and the City rocks a gorgeous purple knitted Hanifa dress and, of course, glittery fuchsia stilettos from her own brand SJP By Sarah Jessica

©GrosbyGroup



She is fine!

Gwyneth Paltrow comfortable and fashionable:

The “Shakespeare in Love” star rocks a baggy tailored pants from JW Anderson. The actress opted for comfort in a simple white T-shirt, matching her Alexander McQueen tennis shoes, and wore a brown sweater tied at the waist. She finished off the look with Ray-Ban sunglasses and a black Hermès bag.

©GrosbyGroup



Comfy and trendy!

Irina Shayk steals all eyes with her cutout shirt:

The Russian model turned heads with a rocker look. She paired a Chrome Hearts leather biker jacket, with matching pants, and Dr. Martens boots. Her blue Burberry top stood out its design. To avoid revealing too much, Irina wore a white T-shirt underneath, which she paired with a small white bag also from Burberry.

©GrosbyGroup



Rocker and sexy!

Irina Baeva stops traffic in the Big Apple:

The Russian actress and current partner of the Mexican actor Gabriel Soto shows her most fashionable side during a photo shoot in New York. Baeva wore a cream trench coat over a white animal print minidress and extra-long leather boots with silver clasps. As for accessories, she chose gold Louis Vuitton earrings and a spectacular gold Fendi bag.

©GrosbyGroup



Irina takes New York!

Irina Shayk goes back to school in style:

Shayk showed how the typical plaid miniskirt from school had become a trend again while walking in New York. She was wearing an adorable bag matching the print, a black sweatshirt, and chunky-soled shoes, all from Burberry. The model completed the schoolgirl look with black Calzedonia tights and added some 90s style sunglasses from Roberi & Fraud.

©GrosbyGroup



Schoolgirl look!

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to show off her legs:

The eldest Kardashian showed off her legs by combining a black Prada boots with a tie dye-effect blue and white blazer from Eppram. She wore it as a dress over a pair of biker shorts. Kourtney completed the outfit with an adorable Hermès bag and Karen Wazen cat-eye sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Looks for days!

Olivia Palermo teaches style classes:

The fashion icon took a walk through Brooklyn wearing a green plaid coat. She added a black faux leather shirt paired with a belt, all from Max & Co. Olivia completed her look with black boots from Gianvito Rossi, a green crocodile-effect bag from The Volon and protected herself by changing the traditional mask with a scarf.

©GrosbyGroup



Chic and trendy!