Tom Holland celebrates Zendaya’s birthday with a sweet tribute: ‘My birthday girl’

Tom Holland is sharing his love and appreciation for his girlfriend! The Hollywood star decided to share a sweet tribute to Zendaya, similar to her birthday post about him back in June. The celebrity couple proved that they love to go on adventures together, as they have been documenting all about their scuba diving dates.

“My birthday girl,” the actor wrote, adding an emoji with heart eyes and sharing a photo of the actress wearing all the proper gear to dive into the ocean. Zendaya can be seen showing a thumbs-up indicating that she is ready for the exploration.

The pair are known for keeping their relationship private, and they rarely share photos and videos from their romantic dates. During a recent interview with Elle magazine, Zendaya explained that the reason for maintaining their relationship away from the public eye is because they want to choose what to share, as opposed to having details about their lives in the spotlight.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said to the publication. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

She also explained that she is now keeping a low profile following the success of her latest projects. “After the last Spider-Man and the last season of Euphoria, there was a visceral change,” she said, adding that her experiences with the public became “really overstimulating.”