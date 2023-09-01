If you are wondering where Christian Nodal and Cazzu will live after they welcome their first child, the Mexican singer and the Argentine songwriter Cazzu revealed they will settle down in a motorhome.

In an interview with the Mexican edition of Vogue magazine, he shared their unconventional yet exciting plan for the future: “We’re going to move the whole family into a motorhome,” Nodal declared. “It’s going to be a beautiful moment.”

©@cazzu



Christian Nodal and Cazzu will embrace a nomadic lifestyle and welcome parenthood living in a motorhome

This decision to embrace a nomadic lifestyle is indeed unconventional. Still, it reflects the couple’s adventurous spirit and desire to create a unique and memorable experience for their growing family. Rather than settling in one place, they plan to hit the open road together, exploring different locales and creating lasting memories.

Cazzu, whose real name is Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, fully supports her partner’s decision and sees it as an opportunity to blend their personal and professional lives to suit their family.

“I love being able to mix both worlds with the vulnerability that comes with having a baby,” Cazzu expressed. She envisions their journey as a family, where they can traverse various landscapes, pause to savor local cuisine, immerse themselves in new places, and connect with diverse people. All this while nurturing and caring for their precious baby, making every moment a part of their shared adventure.

When is Cazzu due?

In a recent interview with ¡HOLA! Americas, Nodal revealed that they had scheduled the delivery for September. It’s the first child for both of them, and it’s clear the regional Mexican singer is excited to become a dad. “Well, I’m new to this, many new experiences,” Nodal said. “A connection with a part you never know you had. Suddenly you empathize more with the family, with adults and you realize that life is like that, that everyone was young at some point.”