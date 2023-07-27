Getting closer to the big day, Cazzu shows how her baby moves inside her tummy

Cazzu and Christian Nodal are in the final stretch of their sweet wait as they anticipate the arrival of their first baby. The Mexican singer previously revealed to ¡HOLA! Americas that their little one is due in September, which is right around the corner. Cazzu has lovingly embraced this stage, sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans, including her baby's active moments.

©@cazzu



Cazzu has shared her pregnancy with her followers.

Cazzu posted a short video on her Instagram stories which shows how much her baby moves inside her tummy. The content, taken very closely, allow us to appreciate the movement under the rapper's skin, which is unmistakable due to her original tattoos.





Loading the player...

The so-called 'Queen of Trap', let these videos speak for themselves and did not add any description. It is not the first time that she has shared photos of her showing off her baby bump in all her splendor, a few weeks ago she posed for the Mexican edition of Playboy magazine, proudly showing off her curves.

“It goes with me, with my personality and my music and I don't feel removed from anything that I am,” she said of her appearance in the famous men's magazine. “I think that now my body proposes a different sensuality, I have my baby inside me and I imagine that everyone knows how babies are made," she said in the interview.

"I think that for a long time we saw pregnancy as a sweet and tender stage, and surely it is, within those who wanted and enjoy their pregnancy," she added. “I feel sexy and it's interesting for me to show it to my people and it represents exactly what I want to represent to those who follow me," the singer explained at this stage in his life.

©@nodal



Nodal has admitted to being very excited about his upcoming debut as a dad.

Nodal, very excited to be a father

Christian has confessed that he is very excited about his upcoming debut as a father, as well as very happy to do it hand in hand with the woman he loves. “Well, I'm new to this, many new experiences. Every night is different, every night you can feel the tummy more. Connect with a part that you never know you had,” he said a few months ago in an interview with ¡HOLA! Americas ahead of his performance in, Madrid, Spain.

"Suddenly you empathize more with the family, with the adults and you realize that life is like that, that everyone was young at some point," he reflected. The singer also spoke of the support that his parents have given him, and how much they have reaffirmed his affection for him now that he will be a father. “My dad is very confident that I will be a good father. They have given me nothing but pure love and support ” he continued.