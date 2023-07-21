Pregnant Serena Williams shows off her dance moves to a salsa classic

Serena Williams is making sure her growing baby is listening to good music. The tennis star, who announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala, shared an adorable video dancing salsa to the renowned Puerto Rican Salsa singer Frankie Ruiz’s, “Mirándote.”



The Olympic gold medalist showed off her baby bump in a bodycon black dress with a bright red Gucci sleeveless coat with trim and print inside the lining. She matched the look with colorful sneakers. “I’m Just making up moves at this point. I need to go somewhere and sit down.” The singer hashtagged Miami, where she lives.

Although Williams said she was just making up moves, she had people impressed in the comments. Singer Goyo commented, “Wow salsa [queen].”

“Omg Frankie Ruiz, that’s some 80s Rican Salsa. Forget the moves, You honor us regardless,” wrote one fan.



A family of 3 becoming 4

Williams will welcome her second child into the world with her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. 6, will officially become an older sister.



©GettyImages



Alexis will be a big sister soon

The tennis champion has been enjoying the beautiful experience that is pregnancy. Williams has not shared the due date, but assuming she announced the beginning of her second trimester, it could be sometime around late November 2023.

It seems like dancing has really been helping Williams during this pregnancy. She shared a video earlier this week doing hip isolations while on set. “I was doing some hip isolations ….. behind the scenes on set while waiting to resume shooting helps keep baby healthy,” she wrote in the caption.



She looked stunning in a yellow two-piece that showed off her baby bump. The video got the attention of her husband, who quipped, “Jellybean already a jock.”