Marc Anthony’s wife, Nadia Ferreira shares a precious pic of their baby

It has been almost a month since Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony welcomed their baby. The couple anxiously awaited the birth, which ultimately became the best gift for the singer on Father’s Day. With her new role as a mother, the Paraguayan model has been somewhat absent from social media, most likely to be entirely focused on caring for baby Muñiz Ferreira. However, she made a brief appearance to show her followers a tender moment with her baby.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia melted her followers with these images

Yesterday, July 13th, Nadia took to her Instagram stories to share that brief but incredibly adorable video featuring her baby. The black and white footage shows the baby lying in what appears to be a nest, kicking energetically while wearing a cute jumpsuit with animals on their little feet. The Miss Universe finalist shared this moment which spoke for itself, and simply added a white heart emoji. She accompanied the post with the song “Deja Que Te Bese” by Marc Anthony, a baby version.

Shortly after, Nadia posted another short video of herself, wishing her followers a happy Thursday. The model looked gorgeous in a casual pair of blue jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and a blue denim shirt. She also tied her brown hair in a ponytail.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia looks gorgeous a few weeks after giving birth

Despite the inevitable sleepless nights that come with the role of being a new mom, the Paraguayan beauty appeared fresh-faced and flawless, seemingly without wearing any makeup. While she didn’t disclose her exact location, she was likely at the house she shares with Marc in Miami.

The singer and the model have been very private about their baby. They have even chosen not to disclose the baby’s gender or name, despite ongoing speculations in the media suggesting it might be a boy. Furthermore, the couple has opted to withhold revealing the complete face of their precious newborn, as the limited glimpses shared thus far have only showcased certain parts of the baby.

©@nadiaferreira



Marc, Nadia and their baby

A beautiful family

For Nadia, who married Marc Anthony last January, the birth of her baby marked her grand debut into motherhood. The model was very excited about this new stage in her life, and throughout her pregnancy, she shared beautiful photos showcasing her baby bump.

As for the singer, this was the seventh time he experienced the joy of becoming a father. Marc’s first taste of parenthood came in the 90s when he welcomed his firstborn, Arianna Muñiz, from his relationship with Debbie Rosado. Later, the salsa singer adopted Alex, Debbie’s eldest son from a previous relationship, and therefore, the boy carries the surname, Muñiz.

Then in his marriage to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, Marc had Cristian, currently 22 years old, and Ryan, who is 19. In his second marriage, the performer married Jennifer Lopez and they had twins Emme and Max, who turned 15 in February.

©@jlo



Marc Anthony has seven kids