Marc Anthony’s lullabies — The way in which Nadia Ferreira puts their baby to sleep

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are experiencing one of the most beautiful stages as a family. The two had their first child together in June 17th, with the couple deciding to keep almost all pregnancy details under wraps. The only update they’ve released is a photo of the their hands, which show Anthony, Ferreira and the baby all holding on to each other. Now, Ferreira has shared some of her routines that help her keep her baby calm and soothed and that include the work of Anthony.

Ferreira shared a photo of “Marc Anthony For Babies,” a playlist that contains versions of Marc Anthony songs desgined for babies. The playlist was launched in 2017 and contains 10 songs that have been adapted for babies, including “Vivir Mi Vida”, “Deja Que Te Bese”, “Que Precio Tiene el Cielo”, “Ahora Quien”, “Escapémonos”, “Tu Amor Me Hace Bien”, “Valió la Pena”, “La Gozadera”, “No Me Ames,” and “You Sang To Me.”

The songs and arrangements are soothing and contain various instruments that make you instantly think of kids, like xylophones, bells, and other sounds perfect for a mid-day nap. Each song is kept brief, lasting under a minute and 30 seconds.

Ferreira shared a screenshot of the playlist and added a sticker that reads “Happy Monday,” showing her followers a little bit of what’s been in her mind.

A few days ago, Nadia Ferreira’s mother, Ludy Ferreira, shared a photo of her grandchild. The post was shared on social media and showed a sweet photo of herself and the baby.