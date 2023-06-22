SO CUTE!

Cristian Muniz turns girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco into a super heroine

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres‘ eldest son made the cutest art for his girlfriend

Cristian Muñiz, the eldest son of Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony, has a professional career in illustration ahead of him. The 22-year-old graduated last month with a degree in Illustration from Parsons School of Art in New York. Just a few weeks before, he exhibited his work in a gallery at the prestigious institution. The talented artist has shared some of his recent work, where his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco, acted his muse.

Marc Anthony's son Cristian Muñiz and girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco©@sunnysidekylie
Cris y Kylie tienen una linda relación

Kylie, who graduated lst month from the Tisch School of the Arts, showed off the sweet piece of art on her Instagram account. Her boyfriend skillfully turned her into a superheroine in an original illustration. This creation comes just a few weeks after the official launch of the comic Oro, el Coquí Dorado, by Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, whose cover was illustrated by Cristian.


“What’s up, is there danger?” the young woman wrote. “Loving my own personal spider-sona from my talented guy @cris_muniz_torres,” she wrote in the caption. The character was a bright and colorful version of Spider-Woman, with an incredible pink and purple suit and mask that shows off her smile, plus she has Marco’s signature brown hair.

Kylie Jane Marco en una ilustración de Cristian Muñiz©@sunnysidekylie
Kylie se convirtió en una súper heroína

Cristian also shared his illustration on social media and revealed the name of the superheroine: “Spider-Ky.” Kylie commented, “I love it so much!!!!” She also sent a message to production companies to let them know she was available to join their ranks. “Sony/Marvel... I’m a voice actress if you need me on the next (movie).”

Cristian Muñiz©@cris_muniz_torres
Spider-Ky y su fiel cómplice

Spider-couple, by Cristian Muniz

Spider-Ky is not Cristian’s only personal creation. His fictional heroine has a sidekick. In his post, he added an illustration where the character inspired by his girlfriend was seen accompanied by a mysterious superhero.

Days before Cristian presented Spider-Ky he revealed that it’s a Spidey version of himself. “I thought about bringing out my own Spider-sona!” he wrote. Unlike the sweet Spider-Ky, this character has a slightly more terrifying appearance, with fangs and long nails. “In a universe where I’m a bodybuilder and have spider powers, Spider-Wolf,” he explained. The post got attention of his mom Dayanara who wrote, “I love it!”

Cristian Muñiz©@cris_muniz_torres
Cris compartió los detalles de su creación
