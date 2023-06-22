Cristian Muniz turns girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco into a super heroine

Cristian Muñiz, the eldest son of Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony, has a professional career in illustration ahead of him. The 22-year-old graduated last month with a degree in Illustration from Parsons School of Art in New York. Just a few weeks before, he exhibited his work in a gallery at the prestigious institution. The talented artist has shared some of his recent work, where his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco, acted his muse.





©@sunnysidekylie



Kylie, who graduated lst month from the Tisch School of the Arts, showed off the sweet piece of art on her Instagram account. Her boyfriend skillfully turned her into a superheroine in an original illustration. This creation comes just a few weeks after the official launch of the comic Oro, el Coquí Dorado, by Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, whose cover was illustrated by Cristian.



“What’s up, is there danger?” the young woman wrote. “Loving my own personal spider-sona from my talented guy @cris_muniz_torres,” she wrote in the caption. The character was a bright and colorful version of Spider-Woman, with an incredible pink and purple suit and mask that shows off her smile, plus she has Marco’s signature brown hair.



©@sunnysidekylie



Cristian also shared his illustration on social media and revealed the name of the superheroine: “Spider-Ky.” Kylie commented, “I love it so much!!!!” She also sent a message to production companies to let them know she was available to join their ranks. “Sony/Marvel... I’m a voice actress if you need me on the next (movie).”



©@cris_muniz_torres



Spider-couple, by Cristian Muniz

Spider-Ky is not Cristian’s only personal creation. His fictional heroine has a sidekick. In his post, he added an illustration where the character inspired by his girlfriend was seen accompanied by a mysterious superhero.



Days before Cristian presented Spider-Ky he revealed that it’s a Spidey version of himself. “I thought about bringing out my own Spider-sona!” he wrote. Unlike the sweet Spider-Ky, this character has a slightly more terrifying appearance, with fangs and long nails. “In a universe where I’m a bodybuilder and have spider powers, Spider-Wolf,” he explained. The post got attention of his mom Dayanara who wrote, “I love it!”

©@cris_muniz_torres



