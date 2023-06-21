Harper Beckham is the youngest member of the Beckham family. Victoria and David have four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 13. As the only daughter, Harper holds a special place in her parents’ hearts and has gone through a fashion evolution with the passage of time, as all kids do as they enter their teenage years. Unlike most kids though, Harper is the daughter of a fashion designer, inheriting some of her style and getting some helpful counseling in multiple fashion appearances.

Scroll down to have a look at Harper’s evolving style: