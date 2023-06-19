Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira confirm birth of first child together

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira confirm the birth of their baby. Through their social media accounts, the couple shared the arrival of their first child together. According to the post by the happy parents, the baby was born on June 18th; a very special day for Marc since it is the celebration of ‘Father’s Day.’

©@nadiaferreira



One of Nadia’s pregnancy pictures before giving birth.

Marc and Nadia posted a beatiful black and white picture. Both parents are holding the baby’s hand while Marc hold the newborn in his arms. “God’s timing is always perfect,” said the singer. ‘Happy Father’s Day,’ ended his post.

No further details about the birth of the baby have been released. It is also not known if the baby is a boy or a girl, something that has been kept secret since the day they both made the pregnancy official.

©Marc Anthony





For Nadia, the arrival of this baby represents her first time as a mother, while for Marc, this is the seventh time he has become a father. From a relationship in the 1990s with Debbie Rosado, Marc had his firstborn, Arianna Muñiz. During that relationship, the singer also adopted Alex, Debbie’s eldest son from a previous relationship, so the boy carries the Muñiz surname.

The singer then got married to Dayanara Torres -from 2000 to 2004- and had two boys, Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19. And in his second marriage, when he married superstar Jennifer Lopez, he had twins Emme and Max, who will turn 15 in a few days.

A couple of weeks after their wedding, in which HOLA! had exclusive access, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The announcement came on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

A couple of weeks after their wedding, which HOLA! had exclusive access to, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The announcement came on February 14, Valentine’s Day. As part of the announcement, Marc and Nadia took to Instagram to share a photo of the Uruguayan model’s baby bump with their hands intertwined. The photo showed their wedding rings and was captioned with the words: “The best Valentine’s gift!!! Thank you, God, for this great blessing in our lives. ♥️”

After the pregnancy announcement, the couple kept most details private, including the gender of the baby. Throughout the last nine months, Nadia shared some photos of her growing belly on her social media, a glimpse of her baby shower and her last birthday before becoming a mother, which took place in mid-May.