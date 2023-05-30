Nadia Ferreira pampers Marc Anthony with a typical dish from his native Paraguay

Nadia Ferreira, who is soon to become a first-time mother, decided to treat her beloved husband, Marc Anthony, to a traditional dish from her native Paraguay. With assistance from her mother, the beauty queen expertly prepared a mouth-watering delicacy from her homeland, which the singer greatly enjoyed and was impressed by the flavors.

The model took to her social media platforms to share a photo of the feast and tagged both her husband and her mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Nadia shared a photo of a typical Paraguayan dish that her husband enjoyed. She mentioned that she was bringing the culture home. The image was also posted on HOLA! USA’s social media pages. “Bringing the culture home. PS: My husband loved this typical dish from Paraguay”, Nadia wrote.

Nadia’s fellow Paraguayans who follow her on social media commented on the post and identified the dish as soy with tortilla, a beef stew with peppers, onions, garlic, carrots, and fine herbs.

©@nadiaferreira



Paraguay, always present in her heart

Nadia has always been proud of her heritage, which she has displayed throughout her relationship with Marc Anthony. In August of last year, the couple took their first trip to Nadia’s homeland, where they participated in an event to formally relinquish her title as Miss Paraguay to a new winner. Marc was by Nadia’s side throughout the visit, drawing considerable attention from the local media.

Although already settled in Miami, Nadia remains connected to her roots. She recently treated her to a scrumptious snack from her homeland — the renowned cheese-flavored corn grits, commonly referred to as “yes yes.”

©@nadiatferreira



The beauty queen shared a picture of the snack and referred to it as “My little cravings” in her stories.

According to several self-service store websites in Paraguay, the particular product is priced at under a dollar for its 25-gram packaging. The beauty queen shared a picture of the snack and referred to it as "My little cravings" in her stories.