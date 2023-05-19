Marc Anthony shares smiling photos at his son’s graduation

Marc Anthony is celebrating his children’s achievements. This week, Anthony took to social media to share footage and photos of his son’s graduation, showing the entire family showing their support for their son.

Anthony’s son Cristian, 22, graduated from Parsons School of Design. Anthony’s post shows him walking across the stage to get his diploma and posing for various photos with his brother Ryan, his father, and his mother, Dayanara Torres. In one of the photos, Anthony reaches over to pinch one of Cristian’s cheeks. While Anthony wore a suit, Torres wore a light blue dress. “I love my kids to the moon and back, and we get to celebrate you today,” Anthony captioned the post.

This year, Anthony married Nadia Ferreira. The two had a stunning wedding in Miami, attended by some of the leading celebrities in the world, including David Beckham, Eva Longoria, and more.

Anthony and Ferreira are expecting their first child together, and Anthony’s seventh. While their baby’s birth date is unknown, the media speculates it should be happening soon according to how long ago they made the announcement.

Anthony shares two children with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, two kids with Torres, and has twins with Jennifer Lopez.