Nadia Ferreira celebrates her baby shower surrounded by her friends and loved ones

Nadia Ferreira is basking in on the final months of her pregnancy. The model and entrepreneur welcomed her and Marc Anthony’s baby this Friday in a baby shower. The event was organized by her closest friends and loved ones, who shared a look of the celebration over social media.

Ferreira showed glimpses of her celebration, which included plenty of her friends and her mother, Ludy Ferreira. The celebration was hosted in Marc Anthony’s yacht, where Ferreira previously celebrated her birthday. She and her guests teased various activities on Instagram, including a brunch that they all enjoyed and some traditional baby shower games.

Ferreira wore a stunning white dress for the occasion and was accompanied by various friends, including Lele Pons, Carlos Adyan, Catalina Maya, and more. Ferreira shared an Instagram post showing her and some of the decorations, thanking everyone who organized it with a sweet message. “ A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thanks for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!” she wrote.

Is the baby a boy?

While neither Anthony nor Ferreira have revealed the baby’s gender, many believe it’s a boy thanks to the baby shower’s decorations, which had all sorts of animals and neutral colors.

Where was Marc Anthony?

Nowadays, plenty of baby showers are mixed, including the mother and father. For this instance, it appears like the Muñiz Ferreiras decided to stick to tradition, with Ferreira celebrating the occasion on her own, alongside some of her closest friends and loved ones.

In the case of Anthony, yesterday he was in New York attending his son’s graduation from Parson’s College.

Related Video: Irina Shayk opens up about motherhood: 'You don't have to change who you are' Loading the player...