Nadia FerreiraandMarc Anthonyare relishing their parenthood experience after the arrival of Marquitos, their first child. They have been sharing their joy with their fans, and to celebrate the little one’s nine-month milestone, the couple surprised their followers with a particular post. They have officially introduced Marquitos to the world with a beautiful photo that shows his face for the first time.

©@nadiaferreira



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira show their son’s face for the first time

“Happy 9 months, my everything 🤍,” the happy parents wrote in a joint publication. “Mommy and Daddy love you!!!” they add to commemorate the date. Marquitos was captured by the camera wearing beige knitted shorts and a sweater with a matching hat adorned with deer decorations. The baby also wore Nike Jordan sneakers that perfectly complemented his outfit. However, the most heartwarming aspect of the image is his smile. Additionally, in the postcard, we can see that he inherited the blue color of his mother’s eyes.

Fans of the couple praised Marquitos’s cuteness, which stole their hearts in a matter of seconds. People also began to notice his features, finding a resemblance between Nadia, Marc, and the baby’s gestures. Some even pointed out similarities between him and his paternal siblings.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s lives underwent a complete change when they welcomed their first child together, Marco Jr., into the world nine months ago. Although the couple kept their child’s identity private, they shared pictures of him during special moments, such as Christmas and the day he received a charro suit from Pepe Aguilar. The baby was mostly in his mother’s arms or on her back, but you could still see the joy of having him home on the proud parents‘ faces.

Nadia is thrilled with her baby and has shared several photos of the little one online. However, she has been careful not to reveal the baby’s face. These images are a heartwarming addition to the virtual album documenting Marquitos‘ growth.