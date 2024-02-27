Nadia Ferreira has been Marc Anthony’s biggest fan on tour

Nadia Ferreira has been Marc Anthony’s unwavering support during his Historia tour across the United States. The former beauty queen has traveled happily with her husband to Portland, Seattle, and Las Vegas to accompany him, and despite seeing the same show over and over again, she hasn’t stopped dancing or smiling in the front row.



After strolling through the streets of Seattle, Nadia and Marc headed to Las Vegas. The Paraguayan native soaked in the lights and attractions of sin city, and indulged at dinner at her husband’s restaurant Kumi, a partnership with entrepreneur Sam Nazarian, located at Mandalay Bay.

It was the first time Nadia, who recently cut her hair, enjoyed a meal at his delicious business venture. She took to social media to explain, “It’s the day to try my love’s restaurant.” On the menu were some stunning Japanese dishes.

Front row only for Nadia

Nadia, who recently traveled to Saudi Arabia with Anthony, always has the best view in the house at Anthony’s shows - the front row. For her recent outing, she wore a stylish white dress with a pleated miniskirt and black stockings. The 24-year-old model looked effortlessly stylish while watching her husband captivate the audience with his voice and dance moves.

Ferreria happily sings along, proving she is his number one fan. She loves sharing special memories with her loyal followers as well and has shown fans a behind-the-scenes look at his shows backstage.

Their trip to Vegas was brief but epic. Within hours, the couple was airborne again, flying to Miami, where they reunited with their baby, Marc Anthony Jr.

If Ferreira joins him on his next stop, they will be in the skies again traveling to Highland, California, where the tour continues on Tuesday.