Nadia Ferreira celebrates Marc Anthony’s victory in Saudi Arabia: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of my husband’

The singer and his team won a world championship in the Saudi city of Jeddah

By Jovita Trujillo, Monica Tirado -Los Angeles

After celebrating their first year of marriage, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira went to Saudi Arabia to attend the World Championship of Motonautics of the International Union (UIM). The “Vivir Mi Mida” singer was not just a spectator, his electric boat team, Team Miami, was competing in the race, and they won! So he and his wife returned home with a trophy. Nadia shared exciting moments from race day, and it looks like they had an incredible time.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony in Jeddah


For the competition, which took place at the port of the city of Jeddah, Nadia chose a pink look, following the ‘Barbiecore’ trend. She wore an oversized suit, with a sheer turtle neck and white sneakers from Alexandre Birman. To complete her outfit, she carried a pink leather Satchel bag from Balmain. As for her hairstyle, the model had her long locks in a low, simple braid with a middle part. Her makeup was subtle, accentuated with pink lips.

Nadia Ferreira looked fashionable and perfect at her husband’s team competition


“I couldn’t be prouder of my husband and @e1teammiami (lightning bolt emoji) We made it to the podium!!! Bringing the trophy home to MIAMI,” she wrote alongside the images from the race. In one of them, she posed with Marc next to one of the watercraft that competed in the championship. Taking to her Instagram story, Nadia also gave a glimpse of the race and showed excitement for this new adventure of Marc.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the competition
After spending a few days in Saudi Arabia, the couple returned home. In her stories, Nadia shared part of their more than 12-hour journey back to Miami. During this whirlwind trip in the Middle East, the beauty queen had the opportunity to spend time with Team Miami, aand show support for her husband’s new hobby. Of course, there was also time for some shopping. The Paraguayan model visited baby clothing stores, where she likely bought outfits and other cute items for ‘Marquitos.’


Nadia Ferreira returns home



