Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira travel to Saudi Arabia after the first anniversary of their wedding

After celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira jetted to an exotic trip for pleasure, sport, and business. The couple traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the International Motorboat Union (UIM) E1 World Championship for electric boats. But they aren’t going as spectators - the salsa singers new team, Team Miami, is competing. The E1 races will be held over two days starting February 2nd, mainly consisting of practice sessions, with the finale on the second day.



©@nadiaferreira



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, traveling for business and pleasure



A nonstop flight from Miami to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, could take around 14 to 16 hours. Nadia documented the trip on her social media, and Marc looked incredibly excited. They had the luxury of flying private, and when thery arrived the Paraguayan model gave a glimpse of her first look at the Middle Eastern city.





Loading the player...

Nadia, who shares their firt son, 'Marquitos' with the singer, went shopping at a baby store. “Doing some baby shopping in Jeddah... So exciting,” she wrote over a video of the clothing store. The 24 year-old also went to some designer stores and enjoyed the local crafts.



©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira and her first impressions in Jeddah

While Nadia shopped, Marc met with his team members Erik Stark and Anna Glennon. In the Team Miami stories, you can see Marc hanging out with the boys and wishing them the best of luck for the tournament.

©@e1teammiami



Marc Anthony with Team Miami

Their anniversary celebration

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary intimately with a romantic candlelight dinner. The lovers went to dinner last Saturday, January 27, at the Italian restaurant Casa Tua in Miami Beach. They also shared their adoration with the world on social media with sweet messages. He made sure his wife felt special by filling their house with flowers. Throughout the stairs, the living room, the dining room, and every space in the house, the singer had hundreds of colored flowers and balloons. They also enjoyed personalized cake with a photo from their wedding.



©@nadiaferreira



With this photo, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary