Chrissy Teigen says she was jealous and unhinged when she started dating John Legend

Jealousy is a common human emotion, especially when you’re dating a huge celebrity. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have become one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, but she recently admitted that she used to be very jealous when it came to his interactions with another woman.



Teigen and her Chrissy & Dave Dine Out costar David Chang was a guest on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy last week, where she confessed she was “so jealous and so unhinged,” even when he doing his job.

“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance, and we would fight about this like at the end of the night,” the 38-year-old former model said, per DailyMail.

Andy Cohen did not hold back saying, “With all due [respect], I cannot believe he stayed with you. Like, if you were b****ing about this portion at the beginning of your relationship? He must be so in love with you! I’d be like, ‘F*** this! If you’re b****ing at about this now?!’”



Teigen, who recently admitted that their son Miles has never eaten a vegetable, said that wasn’t the only thing that made her lose her cool. She told a story from 2008 when Legend danced with a video vixen for his Green Light music video.

The mother of 4 was at the shoot, watching the monitor when she saw Legend, “just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene.” The sight made her leave, “I got in my car [and peeled away]. I just wasn’t well,” she said.



Chrissy and John in 2008

To be fair, Teigen had some reason to be concerned, considering she met Legend in 2006 when she was a model for his “Stereo” music video.

A marriage and four kids later, Teigen says her jealous ways are in the past. When asked how she is now she responded, “Great. Fantastic.” “Honestly couldn’t care less. Now I see it. I look at it, and I’m like it’s such a positive, fun fan experience,” the Cravings author continued.

They became red carpet official at the Grammy Awards in 2008, were engaged three years later in December 2011, and got married in September 2013. The couple is now the parents of Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 7 months.