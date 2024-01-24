Five red flags of infidelity to watch out for

Finding love can be a difficult journey. And when you find love, if you want a monogamous relationship, you might find yourself with a hunch that your partner is not loyal. Some studies suggest that societal changes, such as increased opportunities for connection through technology and changes in cultural norms, have influenced cheating rates, and a new study by Earthweb, has revealed that people in the United States are 4.4% more likely to cheat in January more than any other time of year.





With Valentine’s Day around the corner, couples hope they are spending it with someone loyal and trusting. But according to the study, people search for ways to cheat in January more than at any other time of year.

The study revealed that across the year, on average, cheaters search online 610 times a month per 100K residents for affair partners. But in January, this number jumped to 637 times per 100K residents, which is 4.4% more.

An Earthweb expert has suggested five red flags to watch for, advising, “Although believing someone you care about can treat you poorly and be unfaithful, trusting your instincts is important. If something seems off, the best thing to do is to investigate and gather evidence before you throw any accusations around.” Check out the five red flags below.

1. Changes in phone behavior

Everyone has a phone and is entitled to privacy, “but a partner who has nothing to hide will not be crafty with their phone,” they explained. “If you find your partner locking screens just before you see it or hiding their phone from you, it’s more than likely that it contains something they do not want to see,” they said.



2. Altered social media patterns

As mentioned above privacy is important but new or changed passwords or increased privacy settings can also be signs. If their social media behavior has changed, like they created an alternate account or “new friends or followers that they cannot explain, this can also be a sign that not everything is as it seems,” the expert said.

“If your partner does let you on their phone, and you notice half conversation with missing messages or passwords to get into chats such as WhatsApp, these can all be signs of an online affair that has started,” they continued.

3. New schedules or friendships

While they could just be finding new hobbies, a new schedule, or new friendships they don’t want you to be a part of can be a red flag. “While having some time apart is healthy for any relationship. A sudden need to be away at certain times and being evasive or unreachable while they are away could indicate that something fishy is going on,” they explained.



4. Emotional distance

A massive change in how your partner treats you can also be “a reaction of them hiding something from you.” “A partner being emotionally distant or avoiding specific topics should be taken as an alarming sign,” they explained.

5. Accusations of cheating

If you find your partner accusing you of cheating, that could be a big tell-tale sign. “A partner who accuses you of cheating could be projecting their guilt onto you,” they explained.

While it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole wondering if your partner is cheating on you, the expert notes, “acting rationally is essential when dealing with relationship issues.” They recommend talking to your support system for advice and ensuring they can help if you do find out something bad. You can also “consider counseling as a couple or individual if you’re concerned about trust.”

