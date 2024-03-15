Chrissy Teigen freaks out as NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake’s concert

Justin Timberlake went all out for his One Night Only Show for his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15. The singer got NSYNC together for the first time in more than a decade, and fans went wild. It all went down at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and at the end of his concert he brought out JC Chasez, 47, Joey Fatone, 47, Lance Bass, 44, and Chris Kirkpatrick, 52.

The first song they sang was “Girlfriend,” followed by “Bye Bye Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” In the crowd was John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, who was screaming with excitement. “Oh my f***ing god,” Teigen wrote on an Instagram Story of the historic moment, tagging Timberlake.

©Chrissy Teigen





The 10-minute-long performance included dance moves, harmonies, and a lot of screaming from the crowd. The group sang a medley of their favorite hits, and midway through the performance, they sang their new song “Paradise,” which is on Timberlake’s new album.

They sat down for the new track, which showed off their harmonies. When the song ended, they gave each other big hugs, clearly emotional and proud of the moment. Bass shared a video of them heading to the stage with the caption, “Here we go, one more time…”

NSYNC reunited in the studio for “Better Place” which was featured in the “Trolls Band Together” film, but they haven’t hit the stage together with Timberlake since 2013 at the VMAs.



©GettyImages



N Sync performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

They reunited without the “Selfish” singer in 2019 with Ariana Grande at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but fans have been begging for all five of them to reunite.

Now the big question is, will NSYNC reunite again and go on tour? When the Backstreet Boys went on a reunion tour, it proved more than successful. They reunited in 2005, selling out arenas and stadiums worldwide, and kept the tours going with their DNA tour in 2022 and 2023, and are still playing concerts in 2024 in Mexico, Las Vegas, and Germany.

The big dream for fans is that all the members of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC would go on a tour together. Time will tell.