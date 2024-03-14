Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025©GettyImages
Kanye West shares photos of Bianca Censori ﻿in a corset

The photoshoot was shared on his Instagram stories

By Maria Loreto -New York

Kanye West is sharing new photos of his wife and muse Bianca Censori. The images were shared on Instagram on Wednesday, and showed Censori with a pink corset and lacy white leggins.

The photos were acquired by TMZ, and showed Censori in various poses. Shots showed her showing different angles of the same look, made up of a pink and tight corset with slits in the front and back, and a revealing white lacy leggins that were paireded with white heels. Censori stood in front of grey closet doors in what looked like a bedroom or hotel room. West is presumed to have taken the photographs.

Following the announcement of his record “Vultures,” West has been sharing photos and videos of Censori in various states of undress. In January of this year, he shared a shot of Censori wearing underwear and a small and furry top, which he captioned, “No pants this year.”

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori spotted together for the first time

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori made their first public appearance together. The two were sitting next to each other at Kanye West’s listening party for “Vultures 2,” his upcoming record. The party was hosted in San Francisco, and recordings show Censori and Kardashian standing by each other as they listened to West’s new songs.

According to sources that attended the event and discussed the meet up with E! Entertainment, Censori and Kardashian were friendly with each other over the course of the weekend, with Kardashian attending with her children in order to support West and her daughter North, who’s been performing alongside her father.

