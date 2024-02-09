Kanye West drops ‘Vultures’ and announces world tour with possible dates in Spain

Kanye West is gearing up for a new record and a world tour. “Vultures” will be dropping any time soon, and is the first record between West and Ty Dolla Sign, who’ve formed a duo known as ¥$. While the album has faced multiple delays (it was supposed to be released today), a new music video was released for the song “Talking/Once Again,” featuring Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West in her musical debut. While discussing the project, West announced some possible tour dates, which include stops in Spain.

©Kanye West



Kanye and North West

West teased his upcoming world tour on his Instagram stories, revealing some of the possible tour dates and locations. He shared a screenshot containing some text messages and an Excel sheet that outlined some tour dates and locations, including dates in arenas locateed in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Chicago. It also featured dates in Egypt, London, Dubai, and Madrid. The stops in Madrid were scheduled for August 17th and 18th, at the Madrid Arena.

In another story, West said that he and Dolla Sign were toying with the idea of performing in emblematic international locations, like the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, where the statue of Christ the Redeemer is located, the pyramids of Giza, and the Great Wall of China.

More about North West’s musical debut

North West’s debut in “Vultures” marks her first time performing. She’s featured in “Talking/Once Again,” where she sings some verses and appears in the music video with her hair getting braided. At one point she’s recorded sitting on her dad’s shoulders and saying something in his ear.

“Vulture” will is a record that is scheduled to drop in three parts. These dates were initially listed as February 9th, March 8th, and April 5th.

Related Video: 2024 Oscar Nominations Loading the player...