North West shows off her amazing basketball skills in must-see video

North West is proving to be excellent at whatever interest she has. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had people wowed after she was featured on her dad’s track, but it’s not the only impressive thing she did this week. On Wednesday, the 10-year-old posted an amazing video on the TikTok she shares with her mom, dribbling a basketball.

Miss Westie captioned the video “POV: the person waiting to shoot the ball and they are just dribbling the full-time,” which also gave a glimpse into her comedic side.

North also shared one of her bloopers, staying humble and showing that not everything is perfect on social media. In the clip, she actually broke one of the bulbs in her mirror with the basketball.



Along with her basketball skills, the oldest daughter of Kimye has also amazed fans with her incredible makeup skills. The seemingly self-taught young girl has been sharing stunning looks on her TikTok account, showcasing her artistry.

It’s not too surprising North is talented with her hands. She’s also an impressive painter. Kim has shared her paintings over the years, which had many doubting it was really her work, but as time goes on, it’s clear that North really is the talented young girl her parents are happily showing the world that she is.

North’s latest music video

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign dropped “Talking / Once Again” Wednesday along with a music video, and North was the star.



©Kanye West





The 10-year-old opens up the track and music video, where she is sitting in a chair getting he hair braided. “I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year / It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy,” she sings.

“Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Just tryna bless me /Just bless me, bless me,” she continues. As North gets her hair braided, she shows off her sweet smile and epic facial expressions she’s made popular on TikTok.

The track immediately started trending on YouTube and is currently #3 at the time of this publication. With over 5 million views in one day, it’s clear that Ye will always have an audience, especially if North is involved.