Ben Affleck’s child Seraphina debuts buzzcut hairstyle

Ben Affleck’s child Seraphina recently debuted a bold new look, showing off a new buzzcut hairstyle. The 15-year-old was spotted with Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles, looking stylish with a new look before heading to school.

Seraphina, one of the childs of Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, previously rocked layered locks. However, Seraphina decided to switch things up and go for a more edgy look this season.

While some fans were surprised by the sudden change, others praised Seraphina for the new look. Who knows? Seraphinamight be part of the new generation of trendsetters.

While it is unknown what Affleck or Garner think about the look, the actor, director, and actress have always been devoted parents to their three children, so they are expected to support Seraphina’s decision to experiment with a new appearance.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity child has made headlines for their haircut

Many young stars have recently embraced bold and unconventional hairstyles, from Millie Bobby Brown’s shaved head to Willow Smith’s neon green buzzcut to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s pink buzzcut.

©GrosbyGroup



Shiloh Jolie Pitt bore a striking resemblance to her actress mother as she hangs out in studio city.

In fact, Shiloh’s new look bears a striking resemblance to her mom’s haircut. The oldest biological child of the famous former couple debuted the look in 2022 and has kept it. The teenager, known for her dancing skills, got a haircut identical to the one Angelina Jolie had in 1997 for the movie Gia.