Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a new pink buzzcut and she’s never looked more like Angelina and Brad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is staying cool in the LA heat, and has been rocking a short hairstyle since December. The 17-year-old has taken the bold and beautiful new look one step closer, dying it pink.

Shiloh, who has gone viral for her dancing skills, was snapped catching up with a friend for lunch at the famously expensive Erewhon in Studio City. The duo sat outside the store, which sells $22 smoothies. They were all smiles as they enjoyed their meal and stayed hydrated with water.

They kept the meetup to just lunch, and when they finished, they shared a hug and said goodbyes in the parking lot.

IN HER PARENT’S IMAGE

Shiloh’s new look bears a striking resemblance to haircuts her parents have both rocked in the past. The oldest biological child of the famous former couple is giving them both a run for their money for ‘who wore it best.’

Angelina, whose recent tattoo started some drama, went short in 1997, rocking a darker tint than Shiloh. The breaktaking look showed off her striking facial features and is one of her most iconic haircuts.





Brad, who has been rocking long hair recently, has rocked a buzzcut several times over the years. His blondest look was in 2004 when promoting Troy.

So the question is, who rocked the best buzzcut?

