Shiloh Jolie-Pitt©GrosbyGroup
NEW HAIR NEW SHILOH

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a new pink buzzcut and she’s never looked more like Angelina and Brad

Who does she resemble the most?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is staying cool in the LA heat, and has been rocking a short hairstyle since December. The 17-year-old has taken the bold and beautiful new look one step closer, dying it pink.


Shiloh Jolie-Pitt©GrosbyGroup
Shiloh was all smiles reuniting with one of her friends

Shiloh, who has gone viral for her dancing skills, was snapped catching up with a friend for lunch at the famously expensive Erewhon in Studio City. The duo sat outside the store, which sells $22 smoothies. They were all smiles as they enjoyed their meal and stayed hydrated with water.


Shiloh Jolie-Pitt©GrosbyGroup
Shiloh stayed cool with denim shorts and t-shirt

They kept the meetup to just lunch, and when they finished, they shared a hug and said goodbyes in the parking lot.


IN HER PARENT’S IMAGE

Shiloh’s new look bears a striking resemblance to haircuts her parents have both rocked in the past. The oldest biological child of the famous former couple is giving them both a run for their money for ‘who wore it best.’

Angelina, whose recent tattoo started some drama, went short in 1997, rocking a darker tint than Shiloh. The breaktaking look showed off her striking facial features and is one of her most iconic haircuts.

Angelina Jolie©GettyImages
Angelina Jolie turned heads in 1997 with her buzzcut that showed off her striking features

Brad, who has been rocking long hair recently, has rocked a buzzcut several times over the years. His blondest look was in 2004 when promoting Troy.


Troy- Tokyo Press Conference©GettyImages
Brad Pitt loves a good buzzcut, going blonde in 2004

So the question is, who rocked the best buzzcut?

