Angelina Jolie’s tattoo artist reveals her new ink has ‘nothing’ to do with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie got a new tattoo during a New York City trip. Tattoo artist Mr. K took to social media to share the Eternals star’s new ink on the inside of her middle fingers.

To protect his client’s privacy, the artist blurred out the design in the image but shared his excitement after working with the actress. “Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her,” Mr. K wrote in an Instagram post. “Guess what she got on her palm?” he asked his followers. He also said in the comments that “It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt.”

Fans began speculating about the mysterious tattoo and gave guesses of the possibility of what it could be.

©Mr. K





Angelina Jolie and her love of tattoos

“I have a tattoo, ‘A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages,’ I got it when I was 20,” she revealed in a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless—always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart. We drove to a tattoo parlor, and I got it inked on my left arm.”

Years have passed, and the star has continued to get tattoos. She even got the name of her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, tattooed on her body, but she later covered it up with coordinates of the birthplaces of her six children. Additionally, she had the coordinates of her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s birthplace tattooed on her arm.

“I love them. They’re body art,” she told Post-Modern Ink. “I don’t think it’s abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them.”