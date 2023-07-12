Kendall Jenner’s tattoos are rarely visible in photos, as she previously revealed to her tattoo artist JonBoy that she prefers to have small and delicate designs. The model has four tattoos carefully placed to not be seen, as she continues her successful career in the modeling industry.

“Big tattoos are beautiful, but with art ever-changing, you have to be careful,” JonBoy said to The Cut. “That’s forever.” Take a look at Kendall’s dainty tattoos, including the one hidden on the inside of her lip.