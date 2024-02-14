Did Kendall Jenner reunite with her ex boyfriend Devin Booker after split from Bad Bunny?

It seems Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny will not be rekindling their relationship anytime soon. The supermodel and the Puerto Rican singer were rumored to be working things out following their split at the end of 2023 and their reunion on New Year’s Eve, but the pair appear to be over for good.

And while Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted at the Super Bowl, the pair did not spend time together and even sat in different suites. However, the model seems to have interacted with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, as the pair were sitting in the same suite and the former couple is rumored to have hung out during the Big Game.

Kendall arrived at the Allegiant Stadium suite in Las Vegas, with her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, and her friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber. Meanwhile, Devin was with his friends, including Kylie Rubin, daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who was hosting the suite for the whole group.

Benito was seen sharing his suite with other famous faces, including SZA, Lizzo, and Henry Cavill. Despite Kendall’s split from Devin in June 2022, and her recent romance with Bad Bunny, it seems they ended things amicably.

“Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” a source said to Us Weekly at the time. “Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” another,” a different source said to the publication in April 2023. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them,“ the insider added.

“He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line,“ they concluded.