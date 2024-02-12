Bad Bunny is still Jacquemus’ muse in new photoshoot for ‘Les Sculptures’ collection

Bad Bunny is collaborating with Jacquemus once again. This time the Puerto Rican singer is modeling for the brand, wearing the latest collection ‘Les Sculptures,’ following the jaw-dropping runway show in late January, which took place at Saint-Paul de Vence in the south of France.

The musician has been collaborating with Simon Porte Jacquemus for the last couple of years, modeling for the high-fashion brand for the first time in 2022 for the ‘Le Splash’ collection. Benito also attended the 2023 Met Gala, walking the red carpet in an all-white backless Jacquemus suit, featuring a 26-foot floral train.

For his latest collaboration, Bad Bunny posed in multiple ensembles, including an all-leather look, featuring a leather aviator jacket, and a re-interpretation of the iconic Zizi by Repetto, the new square edge derbies.

The singer continues to be Jacquemus’s muse and builds a bridge between his music and some incredible fashion moments throughout his career. Fans of the artist praised him for his new photoshoot and declared him as the “best sculpture” of the collection.

Benito can be seen wearing a grey collarless blazer paired with matching trousers and white Les Zizi Repetto shoes. The brand continues to appeal to a larger audience, after unveiling new silhouettes and elements on January 29, and balancing the excitement of commercial fans while maintaining sophistication and innovation in his designs.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was recently featured in the Gucci Valigeria campaign, presenting the brand’s heritage-infused luggage alongside his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The fan-favorite celebrity couple continue to make headlines for their romance, but it seems things have cooled off between the pair after their latest encounter on New Year’s Eve.